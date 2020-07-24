You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 24/07/20

  • 24/07/2020
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 24/07/20
House prices and the outlook for the property market were among the most read stories this week.

 

Landlords struggling to get a mortgage after taking out bounce back loans was among the biggest stories of the week, along with the priorities of new regulator chief Nikhil Rathi.

Lender product changes were also in the news as banks continue to adapt their products to the landscape coming out of lockdown.

 

Asking prices reach four-year high – Rightmove

 

Halifax and Santander increase high LTV product rates

 

Landlords with bounce back loans denied new mortgage finance

 

Ban of all leasehold property sales among reforms proposed by Law Commission

 

‘No ordinary summer’ on the way for housing market – Knight Frank

 

Payment holiday credit records and mortgage prisoners will be FCA ‘priority’ – Rathi

 

Accord increasing higher LTV and Help to Buy rates

 

Planning rules loosened but brokers do not expect remortgage boost

 

NatWest brings back 85 per cent LTV mortgages for direct customers

 

‘EWS1 could create more mortgage prisoners than credit crunch’ – Star letter 17/07/2020

 

Close