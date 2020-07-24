Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 24/07/20

Landlords struggling to get a mortgage after taking out bounce back loans was among the biggest stories of the week, along with the priorities of new regulator chief Nikhil Rathi.
Lender product changes were also in the news as banks continue to adapt their products to the landscape coming out of lockdown.
Landlords with bounce back loans denied new mortgage finance
Ban of all leasehold property sales among reforms proposed by Law Commission
‘No ordinary summer’ on the way for housing market – Knight Frank
Payment holiday credit records and mortgage prisoners will be FCA ‘priority’ – Rathi
Planning rules loosened but brokers do not expect remortgage boost
NatWest brings back 85 per cent LTV mortgages for direct customers
‘EWS1 could create more mortgage prisoners than credit crunch’ – Star letter 17/07/2020