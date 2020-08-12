Loughborough BS adds cashback to retirement range

Loughborough Building Society has added cashback to all its borrowing into retirement products.

The range includes a two-year discount, three-year fixed and a term discount, all with £250 cashback and free standard valuation for both purchase and remortgage. Variable rates start at 2.79 per cent.

Across the retirement range, The Loughborough offers a maximum mortgage term of 35 years and no maximum age at the end of the term.

It allows capital raising and interest-only with downsizing is available with no minimum equity required. The mutual will also calculate affordability on the remaining loan size once retirement income replaces earned income.

Ashley Pearson (pictured), business development manager at The Loughborough, said: “We offer sound mortgage solutions to people of all ages.

“Many borrowers who are coming up to retirement, or already retired are looking to move closer to family, improve their homes, take lifetime holidays and help younger family members finance their first homes, so it’s a pleasure to be able to make that possible and, with no upper age limit, we’re able to help more people with a range of specific individual needs.”