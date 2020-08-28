You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin raises all high LTV rates by 0.3 per cent and Saffron pulls deals

by:
  • 28/08/2020
  • 0
Virgin raises all high LTV rates by 0.3 per cent and Saffron pulls deals
Virgin Money has increased rates on its residential and buy-to-let products while Saffron Building Society has pulled deals at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) to manage business volumes.

 

From today, Virgin has increased rates on fixed rate mortgages above 75 per cent LTV by 0.3 per cent.

Lower risk products below 75 per cent LTV have seen rises of 0.2 per cent.

Its buy to let product rates have also seen a 0.2 per cent rise as has its shared ownership deals. 

The lender said these changes were made to allow it to service existing and pipeline customers. 

 

Saffron BS 

Saffron Building Society will withdraw two fixed rate mortgages at 80 per cent LTV on 3 September. 

These include the two-year fix and the two-year retro fit mortgage which rewards borrowers with a cheap rate for making eco-friendly changes to their home. Both deals have rates of 1.47 per cent. 

The mutual said in order for these products to be secured before withdrawal, a full mortgage application with the £999 fee paid was required. 

These are the second and third 80 per cent LTV mortgages to be pulled, as earlier this week the mutual removed the five-year fix which had a rate of 1.77 per cent. 

Saffron warned it was experiencing a high number of telephone and email enquiries, urging brokers not to repeat voicemails to the business development (BDM) team to allow them to respond sooner. 

It also said the BDM team were responding to emails and calls on the same working day. 

It advised that decision in principle referrals would be looked at within seven days and said underwriters were processing new and existing applications at a 12 working day service level agreement. 

Saffron asked brokers not to contact the processing team for an update unless an application has fallen outside the 12 working day timeframe. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you returned all your support staff back from furlough?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Platform adds 90 per cent LTV deals

Platform has added new deals at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) as well as reintroducing a host of...

Close