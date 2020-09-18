Labour calls on the government to extend eviction ban

The eviction ban set to end on Sunday 20 September should be extended to avoid a “homelessness crisis” this winter, the Labour party has said.

The ban had initially been due to end in August, but the government added another month amid pressure from campaign groups.

Evictions have been on hold since March as part of measures to protect households from the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the government extended the notice period to evict tenants from their home until March next year as part of a ‘winter truce’.

But Labour wants this to also encompass a ban on all evictions.

Labour’s shadow housing secretary Thangam Debbonaire: “Coronavirus cases are rising, vast swathes of the country are set to be under local lockdown, and the Covid jobs crisis is set to get worse. This is no time for the government to re-start evictions.

“The government is walking right into a homelessness crisis this winter. They’ve wasted the short time they bought themselves by extending the ban in August, prioritising reopening old wounds on Brexit above protecting renters.

“The ban must be extended before Sunday, and the government needs to come forward with a credible plan to keep their promise that no renter will lose their home because of coronavirus.”