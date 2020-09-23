Autumn Budget cancelled to focus on Covid-19 response

According to multiple reports this afternoon the department said it was not the right time to be outlining long term plans.
In a tweet posted this afternoon, chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “As our response to coronavirus adapts, tomorrow afternoon I will update the House of Commons on our plans to continue protecting jobs through the winter.”
Earlier today Mortgage Solutions reported that Sunak is considering launching a replacement to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which has allowed employers to furlough staff.
The scheme is due to close in October.
The government has also been planning for a wider Spending Review which typically focuses on departmental budgets for the next five years.