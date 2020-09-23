Autumn Budget cancelled to focus on Covid-19 response

The Autumn Budget has been cancelled to focus on the response to the coronavirus pandemic, HM Treasury has said.

According to multiple reports this afternoon the department said it was not the right time to be outlining long term plans.

In a tweet posted this afternoon, chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “As our response to coronavirus adapts, tomorrow afternoon I will update the House of Commons on our plans to continue protecting jobs through the winter.”

Earlier today Mortgage Solutions reported that Sunak is considering launching a replacement to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which has allowed employers to furlough staff.

The scheme is due to close in October.

The government has also been planning for a wider Spending Review which typically focuses on departmental budgets for the next five years.