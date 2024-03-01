You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/03/2024

  • 01/03/2024
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/03/2024
With the Budget fast approaching, calls for stamp duty reform and the possibility of a 99 per cent scheme were popular with readers.

Virgin Money and Halifax teaming up with Own New for lower new-build rates ranked highly on the list, along with rumours about no fault eviction ban being watered down.

 

Tory MPs call on Chancellor to scrap downsizer stamp duty – report

 

Virgin Money and Halifax team up with Own New for low new-build rates

 

Co-op Bank’s gross mortgage lending falls to £4.8bn in 2023

 

Brokers’ wellbeing crucial as market picks up – Rees

 

Chancellor Hunt lays out plan for 99 per cent mortgage – reports

 

Nationwide and Virgin Money up rates – round-up

 

TSB creates large loan team

 

Govt promises ‘fairer’ rental sector amid speculation of no-fault eviction walk-back

 

Ignoring first-time buyer obstacles will only deepen despondency – Krampah-Williams

 

Exclusive: Nottingham BS promotes Kingston to national sales head with team growth on cards

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

