Buckinghamshire BS offers 90 per cent LTV mortgages to members

Borrowers can fix until 2023 at a rate of 3.39 per cent or opt for a three-year discount at 2.99 per cent. Both options come with a product fee of £999.

To qualify either the applicant or an immediate family member, must have been a Buckinghamshire Building Society member for a minimum of 12 months.

Immediate relatives can be either children, parents, grandparents, or grandchildren.

Chief executive Gerard O’Keeffe said: “In the current climate, it is very difficult to access mortgages without very large deposits and many lenders have withdrawn high LTV mortgages.

“We would like to offer our members access to a 90 per cent LTV mortgage product.

“We know that this is meeting a real need, particularly for first-time buyers and young people looking to get a foothold on the property ladder, who can afford mortgage repayments but do not have the larger up-front deposits now required in the market.”