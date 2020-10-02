The Mortgage & Protection Online 2020 event opens for registrations

The Mortgage & Protection Online 2020 event is to take place on Wednesday 11 November.

The online conference and exhibition will be hosted within a secure, online environment, with delegates able to access video presentations and visit lender stands directly from their own desktop, laptop, or mobile device.

There will be three distinct areas to the event:

-The auditorium: delivering a thought-provoking conference programme with live Q&As with the speakers

-The exhibition area: enabling delegates to interact with lender BDMs on their virtual stands, as well as downloading or watching tailored content

-The networking area: delegates can engage with their peers, the sponsors and several interactive polls

As part of the event Kevin Roberts, director of Legal & General Mortgage Club will be hosting a session called: Market overview: 2021 and beyond.

The session will be an analysis of the UK mortgage market examining the impact of this year’s events on our market, the shape of mortgage lending, the changing role of the adviser and the mortgage and housing landscape in 2021 and beyond.

For more information, and for latest event updates visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/?pfat=c1fb140ba97548089eff761bee892ba0