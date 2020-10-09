You are here: Home - News -

News

Conveyancers could struggle to complete transactions to meet stamp duty holiday – Sinclair

by:
  • 09/10/2020
  • 0
Conveyancers could struggle to complete transactions to meet stamp duty holiday – Sinclair
Lenders and intermediaries need to keep an open dialogue with the conveyancing sector to ensure there are no delays when it comes to getting cases through before the stamp duty holiday ends, Robert Sinclair has said.

 

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI) chief executive said the trade body raised concerns with the government about an impending stamp duty “cliff edge” if transactions fail to meet the end of March deadline. 

He said: “The volumes of transactions we’re seeing flowing through might mean there will be issues with the ability of solicitors and conveyancers to complete all of those transactions by the end of March. 

“We’ve made them aware of the issue and told them there will be ongoing discussions regarding the capacity of the market to complete these transactions in an appropriate way so consumers can appropriately benefit from the allowance that’s been given by the chancellor.” 

Sinclair also said brokers should tell clients to be responsive to solicitor enquiries and advise sellers to have everything in place to avoid slowing the process down. 

“Clearly there are some chains that are more complex than others and therefore making sure all the people in the chain are similarly minded to get things done in a speedy manner is key to all of this,” he added. 

Sinclair said he hoped any transactions which did miss the deadline would not result in legal challenges for the broker community but said having discussions and thinking about it now could reduce the chances of that happening. 

He added: “We’re still five months away from this point, so as long as we have good open dialogue and appropriate planning and good dialogue with government as well, we won’t have any issues.  

“The reason I’m flagging this early is to allow proper debate and planning.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Advisers will shape the evolving role of BDMs

Mortgage advisers will have a key role to play in how the role of business development managers (BDMs) evolves during...

Close