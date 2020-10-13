Housing minister says leaseholders will not bear costs of cladding removal

The remediation of more than 50 per cent of privately owned high-rise residential building with unsafe Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding is being paid for by building owners and developers or through insurance, Pincher said in response to a written question from Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central.
The government is also providing £600m to “protect leaseholders in both the private and social sector from costs of removal of unsafe ACM, where other funding solutions cannot be found,” the minister added.