Housing minister says leaseholders will not bear costs of cladding removal

  • 13/10/2020
Housing minister says leaseholders will not bear costs of cladding removal
Housing minister Christopher Pincher said leaseholders will be protected from the costs of removing cladding from high rise buildings.

 

The remediation of more than 50 per cent of privately owned high-rise residential building with unsafe Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding is being paid for by building owners and developers or through insurance, Pincher said in response to a written question from Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central.

The government is also providing £600m to “protect leaseholders in both the private and social sector from costs of removal of unsafe ACM, where other funding solutions cannot be found,” the minister added.

