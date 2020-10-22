Sesame expands protection panel

Sesame Network has expanded its protection panel as part of a drive to increase choice for customers.

Seven new providers have been added to Sesame’s protection panel: British Friendly, Canada Life, Cirencester Friendly, Guardian, Shepherd’s Friendly, The Exeter and Unum.

They join nine existing providers, with advisers offered additional support including adviser toolkits and calculators, along with videos and webinars to help advisers increase their protection knowledge and skills.

Advisers can access a range of solutions including, term assurance, critical illness cover, income protection, family income benefit, private medical insurance, whole of life, relevant life, business protection and group risk.

Richard Howells, managing director of Sesame Network (pictured) said: “Financial advisers have an incredibly important role looking after the health and financial wellbeing of customers and their families.

“However, putting protection front and centre in these conversations requires the right level of knowledge and skills, backed by a comprehensive range of products to choose from.

“Our expanded panel gives advisers more solutions and greater choice. This is particularly important right now given the increased consumer interest in protection cover brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the regular criteria changes being made by product providers.

“Expanding our protection offering is valuable for customers, and it can help advisory firms to build value in their businesses too.”

He added that following with member firms to broaden their range of services their business mix and growth “has been very impressive”.