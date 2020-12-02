You are here: Home - News -

Leeds BS expands ERC-free mortgage range

  • 02/12/2020
Leeds Building Society has added two new penalty-free mortgages to its Flexit range.

 

A 2.29 per cent deal, fixed for two years, and a 2.55 per cent deal fixed for five years are available up to 75 per cent loan to value.

Borrowers can make unlimited overpayments or redeem their mortgage early repayment charge (ERC) free before the end of their fixed rate term.

Both deals include a free standard valuation and come with a £999 product fee. Fee assisted legal services are available on standard remortgage cases.

Matt Bartle (pictured), director of products at Leeds Building Society, said: “The anticipated economic uncertainty in 2021 may be a barrier for some people in pursuing homebuying or remortgage plans.

“We’re pleased to relaunch our Flexit products, offering customers the freedom to make lump sum repayments or even pay off their mortgage in full without any early repayment charges, while benefitting from fixed monthly payments.”

 

