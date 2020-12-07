You are here: Home - News -

Pepper allows advisers to kick start valuations

  07/12/2020
Pepper allows advisers to kick start valuations
Pepper Money is allowing mortgage brokers to get a head start on progressing client applications by instructing their own valuations.

 

Pepper automatically instructs a valuation once it has assessed all of the decision-making documents, but the change means advisers can choose to instruct the valuation earlier to speed the progress of the case.

“So, if a broker is confident their customer’s documents will be verified, they can get a head-start by instructing the valuation sooner,” the lender said.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said it was an important tool for brokers as it meant they could give their customers an advantage in a competitive market where time is of the essence.

“Why let your customer wait for a valuation when you are confident a case is going to proceed?” he said.

“We give brokers more control over the progress of their applications by instructing their own valuations as soon as the application has been reviewed, which means they no longer have to wait for all of the documents to be reviewed to get the ball rolling on the valuation.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

