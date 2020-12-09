You are here: Home - News -

News

Masthaven withdraws host of mortgages

by:
  • 09/12/2020
  • 0
Masthaven withdraws host of mortgages
Masthaven is withdrawing several ranges of residential first charge mortgages.

 

The lender is pulling all three-year fixes, its lifetime variable and two-year discount deals, and its limited edition fee-free remortgages.

Masthaven is also changing rates on its two-year fixed products – the lender did not say what the changes would be.

The withdrawals will leave it with just the two-year and five-year fixed rate deals at 70 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) in its MB0 and MB1 ranges.

Decisions in Principle (DIPs) for current mortgage products need to be submitted by 5.30pm on Monday 14 December with full applications received by 5.30pm on Friday 18 December.

 

Post delayed

A message on its website said the lender’s broker portal will be unavailable for around five hours on Saturday 12 December.

And it warned that post was being delayed in reaching it due to home working and large numbers of Royal Mail staff self-isolating.

Masthaven told Mortgage Solutions it did not wish to comment about the product withdrawals or the rate changes.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
marionette business control
Giving mortgage brokers more control will not speed things up – Marketwatch

Earlier this week, Pepper Money announced it would allow mortgage brokers to instruct a valuation before documents have been approved...

Close