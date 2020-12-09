Masthaven withdraws host of mortgages

Masthaven is withdrawing several ranges of residential first charge mortgages.

The lender is pulling all three-year fixes, its lifetime variable and two-year discount deals, and its limited edition fee-free remortgages.

Masthaven is also changing rates on its two-year fixed products – the lender did not say what the changes would be.

The withdrawals will leave it with just the two-year and five-year fixed rate deals at 70 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) in its MB0 and MB1 ranges.

Decisions in Principle (DIPs) for current mortgage products need to be submitted by 5.30pm on Monday 14 December with full applications received by 5.30pm on Friday 18 December.

Post delayed

A message on its website said the lender’s broker portal will be unavailable for around five hours on Saturday 12 December.

And it warned that post was being delayed in reaching it due to home working and large numbers of Royal Mail staff self-isolating.

Masthaven told Mortgage Solutions it did not wish to comment about the product withdrawals or the rate changes.