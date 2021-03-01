Bluestone Mortgages and Cambridge & Counties Bank make senior hires

Bluestone Mortgages has added to its senior departments with a number of appointments and promotions.

This includes Jack Warner, who has been promoted to operations director after four years with the lender. He was previously lending operations director and his new responsibilities will include managing the wider operational team.

Bluestone Mortgages also appointed Mark Hollands as its national sales manager. He joins from Brightstar where he was national account manager, and he has worked for Sainsbury’s Bank, Bank of Cyprus and TSB.

Holland will be responsible for overseeing the lender’s relationships with its broker and distribution partners.

Neil Bunker has been hired as head of finance, having previously worked at challenger bank Chetwood Financial as financial controller for three years.

Mark Todd has been promoted to business development team leader after more than two years as a business development manager at Bluestone.

Additionally, the lender hired four underwriters to its team.

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “We are very excited to announce a number of appointments in the Bluestone team, especially at this time of huge growth for the business.

“We are confident that today’s appointments will further enable Bluestone to grow sustainably over the coming years and help us position ourselves as a lender committed to helping complex credit borrowers currently underserved by high street lenders.”

Aldermore’s Stephen Parr joins Cambridge & Counties Bank

Cambridge & Counties Bank has hired Stephen Parr as its relationship manager in an expansion of its Midlands and South team.

Parr worked for Aldermore as its assistant lending manager for three years and prior to that, was at NatWest.

In his new role, Parr will report to regional director Jayne Follows on the Midlands and South team which was formed at the end of last year and has eight members.

Parr said: “I’m delighted to have joined Cambridge & Counties Bank as it looks to expand at this key time.

“I look forward to building relationships with new and existing brokers to help our clients achieve their business goals.”

Follows added: “As we start 2021, we are seeing strong demand for our competitive products, and with Stephen joining, we have further enhanced one of the most experienced teams in the Midlands and South markets.”