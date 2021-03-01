You are here: Home - News -

News

Bluestone Mortgages and Cambridge & Counties Bank make senior hires

by:
  • 01/03/2021
  • 0
Bluestone Mortgages and Cambridge & Counties Bank make senior hires
Bluestone Mortgages has added to its senior departments with a number of appointments and promotions.

 

This includes Jack Warner, who has been promoted to operations director after four years with the lender. He was previously lending operations director and his new responsibilities will include managing the wider operational team. 

Bluestone Mortgages also appointed Mark Hollands as its national sales manager. He joins from Brightstar where he was national account manager, and he has worked for Sainsbury’s Bank, Bank of Cyprus and TSB.  

Holland will be responsible for overseeing the lender’s relationships with its broker and distribution partners. 

Neil Bunker has been hired as head of finance, having previously worked at challenger bank Chetwood Financial as financial controller for three years. 

Mark Todd has been promoted to business development team leader after more than two years as a business development manager at Bluestone. 

Additionally, the lender hired four underwriters to its team. 

Steve Seal, managing director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “We are very excited to announce a number of appointments in the Bluestone team, especially at this time of huge growth for the business. 

We are confident that today’s appointments will further enable Bluestone to grow sustainably over the coming years and help us position ourselves as a lender committed to helping complex credit borrowers currently underserved by high street lenders.” 

 

Aldermore’s Stephen Parr joins Cambridge & Counties Bank 

Cambridge & Counties Bank has hired Stephen Parr as its relationship manager in an expansion of its Midlands and South team. 

Parr worked for Aldermore as its assistant lending manager for three years and prior to that, was at NatWest. 

In his new role, Parr will report to regional director Jayne Follows on the Midlands and South team which was formed at the end of last year and has eight members. 

Parr said: “I’m delighted to have joined Cambridge & Counties Bank as it looks to expand at this key time.  

I look forward to building relationships with new and existing brokers to help our clients achieve their business goals.” 

Follows added: “As we start 2021, we are seeing strong demand for our competitive products, and with Stephen joining, we have further enhanced one of the most experienced teams in the Midlands and South markets.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS adds Help to Buy and shared ownership products

Skipton Building Society has added new products and cut rates in its range of deals linked to government mortgage support...

Close