Caroline Wayman to step down as chief executive of FOS

Caroline Wayman will resign from her role as chief ombudsman and chief executive at the Financial Ombudsman Service after 22 years in the service and seven years as CEO.

She will depart from her position on 16 April and an open process to replace her will begin shortly.

Her resignation comes after a report from Money Mail on Tuesday revealed a backlog of 158,038 complaints had left consumers waiting years to receive compensation.

The report found a sixth of complaints were first logged over a year ago, while 11,648 were two years old.

Wayman (pictured) said: “After nearly seven years as chief ombudsman and chief executive, I have decided that the time is right for me to step down from the role. It’s been an honour and a privilege to have led the service throughout this time.”

She added: “The service has reached a pivotal point; in 2021 we expect to receive our final payment protection insurance (PPI) cases and as nations, organisations and individuals, we are contemplating a landscape shaped and forever changed by a global pandemic. It’s against this backdrop, that the service is embarking on the next phase of its journey and it’s time for me to do the same.

“As I bid my colleagues and my many friends here a heartfelt farewell, I wish the board, the executive team and my successor the very best.”

Chairman Zahida Manzoor, said: “Caroline’s departure comes at the end of a long career, during which time she’s played a key role in significant milestones in the service’s history.

“Most recently, Caroline has, of course, been steering the service through its response to Covid-19, ensuring operational resilience and balancing the dual responsibilities of serving customers and supporting staff, during these most challenging of times.”

Manzoor added: “On behalf of the board, the executive and all the staff at the service, I would like to record our thanks and wish Caroline every success in her future endeavours.”