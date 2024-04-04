You are here: Home - News -

News

FOS prepares for ‘slight increase’ in mortgage complaints

by:
  • 04/04/2024
  • 0
FOS prepares for ‘slight increase’ in mortgage complaints
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has said it expects a “slight increase in complaints about mortgages” led by higher interest rates as fixed terms end.

It has forecast 149,200 new complaints within the banking and consumer credit sector for 2024/25, including a rise in complaints around “irresponsible and unaffordable lending”, as the cost of living increases, and account closure complaints. 

The FOS also predicted an increase in disputed transaction cases due to the “increasing volume and sophistication” of fraud and scams, as well as issues related to motor finance commission non-discretionary cases. 

This was revised upwards from its consultation expectation for 122,600 complaints. 

In total, the FOS predicted there would be 210,000 complaints over the period. 

 

Resolving complaints faster 

The FOS said it was expecting higher demand for its services this year as it committed to “resolving complaints faster” and would set itself more targets. 

It reduced the time to resolve a case from 4.8 months in 2022/23 to 2.96 months in the last three months of 2023/24. It will aim to resolve 90% of cases within six months. 

The FOS said it was informed by stakeholders that there could be more complaints related to Consumer Duty, which it suggested was contributing to the rise in banking, consumer credit and insurance cases it had been seeing. It said it would continue to monitor this. 

 

Lower costs for businesses

Its Compulsory Jurisdiction (CJ) levy will fall from £109.8m in 2023/24 to £70m this year, while its Voluntary Jurisdiction (VJ) levy will reduce from £900,000 to £500,000. 

The individual case fee will also be lowered from £750 to £650. 

In real terms, when accounting for inflation and the rise in cases, this will mean a £60m reduction in case fees and levy costs to firms, the FOS said. 

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman of the FOS, said: “The Financial Ombudsman Service continues to make significant improvements in the service we offer, getting customers decisions more quickly while maintaining the high quality of our work. We will be even more ambitious next year, with plans to resolve complaints faster, while also reducing the cost of our service to businesses.

“In the year ahead, it’s likely that our service will see increasing levels of complaints, with many of those disputes expected to focus on the critical issues that impact people’s everyday lives. This includes perceived unaffordable lending, concerns about car loan agreements, and disputes around fraud and scams.” 

Thomas added: “With uncertainty around casework levels in the year ahead, we’re building a service that is flexible and agile, allowing us to respond to increased demand across any area of our business. 

“Our plans will help ensure that the customer is at the heart of everything we do. We want every person who engages with our service to clearly understand the outcome of their case. Now more than ever it’s crucial that businesses work with us to improve all customers’ experiences of financial services.” 

In November, the FOS reported that there were more later life complaints about delays due to rising interest rates.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.