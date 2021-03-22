You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV mortgages but cautions on short-term availability

by:
  • 22/03/2021
  • 0
Skipton relaunches 95 per cent LTV mortgages but cautions on short-term availability
Skipton Building Society is coming back into the 95 per cent mortgage market with two products for first-time buyers.

 

However, the mutual cautioned it would see a high level of demand for the products and said homebuyers should not delay in submitting applications as they may be withdrawn at short notice. 

The first mortgage is a fee-free five-year fix at 4.17 per cent and it is not available on new-build properties or flats.  

There is also a shared ownership product which is fee-free and also fixed for five years. This has a rate of 4.52 per cent and can be used on new-builds or flats. 

No furlough income will be allowed and the income multiple is 4.49. The maximum loan available will be £450,000.

Alex Beavis (pictured), head of mortgages at Skipton Building Society, said: “The time is now right for Skipton to once again support first-time buyers who have been able to save a five per cent deposit. 

“The society is in a strong financial position and this means we can re-enter the 95 per cent market with confidence, focused on delivering on our mutual purpose of enabling homeownership and supporting this most underserved segment of first-time buyers.

“Given the pent-up demand from buyers being unable to access 95 per cent deals over the last year or so, we expect to see high volume levels of applications,” he added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Scottish government to offer homeowners with cladding free safety assessments

Homeowners in Scotland living in flats with external cladding will be offered free safety assessments to determine which properties need...

Close