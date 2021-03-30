Kate Glover joins The Right Mortgage from Age Partnership

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has appointed Kate Glover to the Later Life Lending Network, its growing equity release specialist division.

Glover joins as equity release supervision and development manager, responsible for providing ongoing support to The Right Mortgage and Protection Network’s members, as well as aiding in the growth of its later life lending proposition.

Before joining the network, Glover worked in financial services for 32 years at Swinton Insurance, before joining Age Partnership in 2017.

Glover said: “I am really excited to be working for The Right Mortgage and Protection Network as an equity release supervision and development manager and look forward to getting to know the team and also The Right Mortgage members.

“I will be here to answer any queries to ensure we are conducting business in a compliant manner as well as to assist in the increase of equity release business within my team of members.”

Victoria Wilson, equity release manager at The Later Life Lending Network, said: “With this latest addition to our team, and the wealth of experience they bring to the role, I’m looking forward to further supporting our members and helping them grow their businesses. Welcome to the team Kate.”