HSBC unveils 95 per cent LTV product details

HSBC has published the details of its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product offering through the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme.

The lender is launching a pair of two-year and five-year deals with £999 fee and zero fee options.

Rates are 3.99 per cent and 4.29 per cent for the two-year mortgages and 4.29 per cent and 4.49 per cent for the five-year versions.

The range is available through advisers and direct with the bank.

HSBC UK head of buying a home Michelle Andrews, said: “We have supported home buyers and the wider housing market throughout the pandemic and are excited to support the mortgage guarantee scheme.

“After such a turbulent year it is great that this scheme will make a real difference in enabling first-time buyers who didn’t think they would have a chance of getting a mortgage and home movers to get the keys to their new home.”

The government scheme covers properties of up to £600,000 for first-time buyers and current homeowners with a five per cent.