You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC unveils 95 per cent LTV product details

by:
  • 19/04/2021
  • 0
HSBC unveils 95 per cent LTV product details
HSBC has published the details of its 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) product offering through the government’s mortgage guarantee scheme.

 

The lender is launching a pair of two-year and five-year deals with £999 fee and zero fee options.

Rates are 3.99 per cent and 4.29 per cent for the two-year mortgages and 4.29 per cent and 4.49 per cent for the five-year versions.

The range is available through advisers and direct with the bank.

HSBC UK head of buying a home Michelle Andrews, said: “We have supported home buyers and the wider housing market throughout the pandemic and are excited to support the mortgage guarantee scheme.

“After such a turbulent year it is great that this scheme will make a real difference in enabling first-time buyers who didn’t think they would have a chance of getting a mortgage and home movers to get the keys to their new home.”

The government scheme covers properties of up to £600,000 for first-time buyers and current homeowners with a five per cent.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nominations open for 2021 L&G Mortgage Club awards with digital categories

Legal and General Mortgage Club is open to nominations to its awards and added three categories to bring the event...

Close