Iress integrates with More 2 Life to offer real-time equity release quotes

  • 29/04/2021
Iress integrates with More 2 Life to offer real-time equity release quotes
Iress has integrated with More 2 Life to allow advisers to generate real-time equity release quotes and key facts illustrations (KFIs).

 

KFIs will be produced using data originally entered on Iress as part of the adviser’s initial product search. 

This follows on from More 2 Life’s adoption of Iress’ technology in July last year.  

The latest function has been developed by fintech firm DPR’s distribution hub. This is the same company which provides the origination and servicing technology that enables More 2 Life’s fastpath portal. 

Dave Miller, executive general manager at Iress, said: “With consumers increasingly investigating equity release as a way of boosting their retirement funds the need for advisers to be able to access accurate, real-time data is more important than ever.  

“Iress is committed to expanding and enhancing its equity release offering, and this latest integration with More 2 Life is compelling evidence of this.” 

Dave Harris, CEO at More 2 Life, added: “This launch is the next step in our collaboration with Iress as part of our commitment to providing market leading support for our advisers.  

“Following on from the launch of quotes and KFI retrieval in 2020, this move will see advisers move seamlessly from their sourcing session on Iress to an application via More 2 Life’s fastpath system.” 

