Primis and Eligible tie-up offers engagement platform Retain to network's ARs

by:
  • 14/05/2021
Primis and Eligible tie-up offers engagement platform Retain to network’s ARs
Appointed representative (AR) brokers in the Primis network have gained access to Eligible ai’s client engagement platform Retain, by way of a tie-up between the network and the technology provider.

 

Retain is a personalised client platform designed to help brokers retain business without taking up time or lengthening the to do list.

Primis members already using Toolbox, the network’s customer relationship management system, will benefit from a new integration that plugs directly into Retain. Communications with clients begin automatically when applications complete.

Retain automatically keeps in contact with clients throughout their mortgage cycle with information designed to educate. The system is able to learn about the client and their needs as well as send communications relevant to their situation, in the broker firm’s branded livery.

It notifies brokers when clients are ready to talk about new options.

The system lets advisers see a real-time view of their entire client base, including the specific factors that each client cares about.

The system is design to free up brokers so that they can focus on providing quality advice and submitting business.

Vikki Jefferies (pictured), proposition director at Primis, said: “Our partnership with Eligible will provide our AR firms with tools to save time and drive client retention. That’s an asset to any adviser, particularly those looking to grow their business.”

“I hope to see brokers embrace the benefits, and continue to provide the best possible customer outcomes,” Jefferies added.

Rameez Zafar, chief executive at Eligible, said: “Our client retention solution gives time back to advisers, letting them focus on submitting business. We look forward to continue working with Primis firms already using Retain, as well as getting to know new firms through this partnership.”

