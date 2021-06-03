You are here: Home - News -

Gain an insight into packaging at The Mortgage Administrator Online Event

  • 03/06/2021
Gain an insight into packaging at The Mortgage Administrator Online Event
Leeds Building Society will be giving brokers a guide to packaging at The Mortgage Administrator Online Event later this month.

 

The virtual event takes place on 23 June. 

Delegates will be able to access sessions from their home or office, using a desktop computer, laptop, mobile or tablet. 

They can ask speakers questions through the live video link and download product information and other resources from sponsors. 

James Chutter, corporate account manager and business development manager at Leeds Building Society will be hosting a session. 

 

Bitesized ways to rethink your daily routine – a guide to packaging and more 

Leeds Building Society has been a long-term supporter of the intermediary mortgage market and has a strong understanding and appreciation of the role administrators play in the mortgage process. 

This presentation from corporate account manager, James Chutter, and business development manager for the south coast, Emma Evenett (pictured), will provide insight into the pressures on administrators and ways they can positively affect a mortgage application through packaging, technology and spotting fraud. 

Followed by a live Q&A session. 

Register to attend: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-event/venues/mortgage-administrator-online-event-2021/?pfat=66b2e6b352e048bbb98976ee58abe16e 

