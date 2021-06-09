You are here: Home - News -

News

First-time buyers taking high LTV mortgages fear negative equity

by:
  • 09/06/2021
  • 0
First-time buyers taking high LTV mortgages fear negative equity
First-time buyers relying on high loan to value mortgages fear negative equity when they come to move as both asking and house prices continue to break records month after month.

A survey by mortgage broker First Mortgage of more than 1,000 first-time buyers revealed 61 per cent are worried that their house will be worth less than they paid for it when the come to move home or remortgage in the future.

The concerns come as Halifax reported that the average house price increased to £261,000 after an annual rise of 9.5 per cent adding an extra £22,000 to the price tag of an average UK home.

With demand outstripping the supply of homes coming to the market, and some buyers armed with more savings that usual because of lockdown restrictions, bidding wars are breaking out and property prices are rising sharply.

Mortgage experts are concerned that first-time buyers are unaware of the risks of paying a high price for a property. First Mortgage’s survey results showed that 41 per cent did not know what negative equity meant and 21 per cent of first-time buyers thought it referred to property wear and tear.

Negative equity occurs when the outstanding balance on the mortgage exceeds what the property is valued for.

Some buyers had considered how they act should they end up in negative equity in the future.

More than 50 per cent said they would check with their mortgage lender if they could make overpayments to bring the value of their mortgage debt down.

Compliance director David McGrail of First Mortgage said: “Many first-time buyers would have been relying on high loan to value mortgages to secure their first property and just a small drop in house prices could leave them at risk of negative equity. Whilst being in negative equity does not cause immediate issues, it does mean that homeowners will have difficulty remortgaging in the future, meaning they may lose access to the very best rates on the market.”

McGrail said to avoid getting into negative equity buyers should do their research first to establish if the property represents value for money.

“Paying over the odds is the most likely cause of finding yourself in a negative equity situation,” he added. “If you find yourself in negative equity it is important to speak to a broker to understand your best way out of the situation which ordinarily would be a plan to overpay your mortgage on a monthly basis to bring the outstanding mortgage balance beneath the value.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum 2020-21

Jun 17, 2021
Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Do you predict a record year for your business despite the end of stamp duty post-June?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
headshot Colin Sanders CEO Tuscan Capital
Tuscan Capital cuts short-term lending rates and launches two products

Bridging lender Tuscan capital has cut the rates on its short-term lending product and launched two products for developers and...

Close