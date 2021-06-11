Yorkshire Building Society cuts 23 remortgage product rates

The lender has reduced the rate on its two-year fixed at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) by 0.03 cent to 1.85 per cent. The rate for its two-year fixed at 85 per cent LTV is now 2.4 per cent, down by 0.05 per cent.

Both the above products come with a £1,495 fee.

The lender also cut rates on a range of five-year fixed deals, with the rate on the 75 per cent LTV now 1.52 per cent, down from 1.54 per cent.

Yorkshire Building Society also reaffirmed its two-year and five-year fixed deals at 90 per cent LTV, with no changes to the rates.

Yorkshire Building Society’s mortgage manager Ben Reed said: “With a combination of lower rates and additional features such as free standard valuation, cash back or free remortgage legal services, we hope to give borrowers a number of options to be able to best choose which suits their individual needs.”