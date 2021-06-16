Post Office for Intermediaries to close

Post Office for Intermediaries will be closing for new mortgage applications on Friday 9 July.

The lender said all new business would be sold through the Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries channel after that date.

POI said it would still be available to support brokers with their existing deals.

New business mortgage products will be withdrawn at 9am on 9 July. All applications must be fully submitted and any outstanding Agreement in Principles must be converted to full applications by this date.

Cases submitted before this date will still have proc fees paid.

Bank of Ireland was approached for comment.