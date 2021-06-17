You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide and The Mortgage Works cut product rates

by:
  • 17/06/2021
  • 0
Nationwide and The Mortgage Works cut product rates
Nationwide has cut rates on a range of its first time buyer, homemover and remortgage products by up to 0.16 per cent.

 

The rate for its first time buyer two-year fixed product at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) has been cut by 0.05 per cent to 0.99 per cent, and its two-year fixed at 90 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.15 per cent to 2.89 per cent.

The first time buyer five-year fixed product at 75 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.05 per cent to 1.44 per cent and the five-year fixed at 95 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.01 per cent to 3.79 per cent.

On the homemover side, the two-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.05 per cent to 0.99 per cent and at 90 per cent LTV the rate has been reduced by 0.01 per cent to 2.84 per cent.

The lender’s homemover products at 85 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.15 per cent to 2.79 per cent and its five-year fixed at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.05 per cent to 1.14 per cent.

Nationwide’s two-year fixed remortgage product at 60 per cent LTV has been slashed by 0.16 per cent to 1.28 per cent and the rate for its 75 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.05 per cent to 1.29 per cent.

The mutual’s five-year fixed remortgage product at 60 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.05 per cent to 1.14 per cent.

Nationwide is also reducing rates by up to 0.11 per cent on select homemover two and five-year fixed rates at 95 per cent LTV.

The mutual has reduced rates on further advance, family deposit mortgage and switcher rates by up to 0.11 per cent too.

Nationwide’s mortgages director Henry Jordan said: “The mortgage market remains highly competitive, which is why we are reducing our rates again to ensure that we can continue to remain one of the best lenders in the market for rate as well as service.

“Whether someone is buying a new home or remortgaging their existing property we have a range of competitive mortgages on offer, including sub-one per cent rates.”

 

The Mortgage Works cut BTL rates and launches purchase and remortgage products

Buy to let (BTL) specialist The Mortgage Works has also cut select remortgage rates by up 0.3 per cent.

Its five-year fixed at up to 65 per cent LTV has been reduced to 1.69 per cent from 1.99 per cent, and the rate at 75 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.25 per cent to 1.94 per cent.

Both the above products are subject to £1,995 fee.

The lender has also introduced BTL mortgages for purchase and remortgage with rates starting from 1.69 per cent.

This includes two-year fixed product at 65 per cent LTV, which has a rate of 1.69 per cent and the equivalent at 75 per cent LTV priced at 1.99 per cent.

There is also a five-year fixed at 65 per cent LTV with a 1.94 per cent rate and five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV, priced at 2.29 per cent. Both are subject to a £995 fee.

Head of The Mortgage Works, Daniel Clinton, said: “As one of the biggest buy to let lenders in the UK, we always seek to offer landlords a wide range of options. Our new products will give more choice to landlords looking to purchase a new property or remortgage to the society.

“At the same time, we are reducing other products in the range to ensure we maintain our competitive position in the market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
The British Specialist Lending Awards open for nominations and voting

Nominations and voting for the prestigious British Specialist Lending Awards are now open, with the final deadline for nominations 1st...

Close