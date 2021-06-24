You are here: Home - News -

Tipton & Coseley widens high LTV criteria to allow new builds

by:
  • 24/06/2021
Tipton & Coseley widens high LTV criteria to allow new builds
Tipton & Coseley Building Society has changed its criteria to allow lending on new-build properties.

 

With immediate effect, the mutual will consider applications for new-build houses up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), new-build flats including one-beds up to 85 per cent LTV and second-time owner flats including one-beds up to 95 per cent LTV. 

This move comes following the launch of Deposit Unlock, a reinsurance-backed scheme to provide a lending option for new-build properties at 95 per cent LTV. 

Additionally, the Tipton has reduced its minimum loan from £150,000 to £100,000. Earlier this month, the mutual increased income multiples to 4.49 for both joint and individual borrowers. 

Jason Newsway, sales and marketing director at the Tipton, said: “We continue to listen to brokers about their customer’s needs.   

“These latest criteria changes are therefore designed to help make it easier for customers to secure a mortgage whether that is for a new-build house or flat and second-time owner flat.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close