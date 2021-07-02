You are here: Home - News -

Digilytics AI partners with AccountScore for affordability platform

by:
  • 02/07/2021
Fintech firm Digilytics AI has partnered with AccountScore by integrating the open banking service into its new Intelligent Affordability Service.

 

AccountScore, a subsidiary of Equifax, is a platform which tracks user transactions across multiple banks. Digilytics AI will process the data on its dashboard alongside mortgage affordability checks to produce a real time status of a case. 

If any documents or information is missing, the platform will send an alert to the lender to keep it within its service level agreement. 

Digilytics AI integrates its services into lender systems and launched with Together Money earlier this year. 

Arindom Basu, CEO of Digilytics AI, said: “The checks that are there on affordability are quite rigorous and cumbersome, what we do is there are a lot of processes when identifying and consolidating the data for effective decision making. This data sits across multiple documents and sources.  

“We help in finding the data, consolidating it, validating it with relevant information, taking the grunt work out of the equation.” 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close