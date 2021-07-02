Vas Group promotes Moore to managing director of its panel

Vas Group has promoted Graham Moore (pictured) as managing director of its full valuation panel management service, Vas Panel.

Moore joined the company earlier this year as client relationship director and will oversee Vas Panel’s performance and manage and grow relationships with existing lenders and grow its client base in short and long-term finance.

Prior to Vas Group he worked at Pepper Money for nearly three years, most recently as its sales director for commercial real estate. Before that he was head of business development and business banking at Atom Bank.

He has also held senior roles at Santander, AIB and Yorkshire Bank.

Moore’s appointment is part of a management restructure where Stephen Todd takes on the role of chief commercial officer and Gina May will take become chief operating officer.

Todd said that the changes would give clear reporting lines and responsibility to the business and its divisions Vas Audit, Vas Panel and Vas Software.

He said: “Graham has become a pivotal part of the business since he joined in March, and the role reflects his achievements so far and the significant lender experience he brings to the world of valuations and panel management, having seen the industry operate from both sides of the fence.”

Moore added: “Since its inception in 2016, the Vas Group has built a market-leading suite of technically-advanced valuations services and a truly dedicated team which focuses on relationships and brings these innovations to life.

“Lenders, brokers and surveyors can all benefit from this integrated service, and it’s my job to take that message to market.”