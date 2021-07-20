The Equity Release Awards relocates to Hilton Bankside for 2022

The industry’s key later life lending event, the Equity Release Awards, has relocated to the Hilton Bankside hotel for the next ceremony which will take place in January 2022.

Hosted by Mortgage Solutions, the glittering awards, previously at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, will take place next year in its new Southwark, Thames-side venue.

The change of venue and timing offers the opportunity to host the night face to face, in a safe environment, free from restriction.

The next awards event will be on 27 January with the event officially taking place in this month every year in the future.

Managing director AE3 Media and event host Iain Cartlidge said: “We think this will provide a natural fit for our winners to promote their well-deserved accolades across a full calendar year. As such, the awards dinner delivered in January 2022, will be known as the 2022 Equity Release Awards and not 2021.”

He added: “The equity release awards have been a key event for the industry and it’s important to us to make sure the venue and timing of the event is as well positioned as it can be during somewhat volatile times. We are so looking forward to hosting the biggest dinner and awards event for the later life lending industry and seeing you all once again in 2022, this time at the glittering Hilton Bankside.”