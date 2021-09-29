Hodge hires North national account manager

Hodge has appointed Principality Building Society’s Andrea Roberts as its national account manager for the North.

In her role she will work with distribution partners, clubs and networks to increase the lender’s market share in the region. She will also work with IFAs and brokers to increase awareness around later life products.

Roberts joins from Principality BS where she worked for a decade, most recently as a key account manager for around two years.

Prior to that she worked at Nationwide for just over three years, and before that worked at Midcheshire Mortgages for around a year.

Emma Graham, Hodge’s business development director, said: “Having someone with Andrea’s breadth of experience and knowledge will perfectly complement our expansion plans. She is a key appointment and I look forward to seeing the inroads she makes with our clubs, networks and brokers in the north.

“With Andrea on board and an expanding business development manager team, we are confident that we can deliver what our intermediary partners need.”