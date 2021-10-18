You are here: Home - News -

News

Two week countdown to the 2021 Mortgage and Protection Event

by: Mortgage Solutions
  • 18/10/2021
  • 0
The Mortgage & Protection Event 2021 will be taking place across two weeks in Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton and London during November 2021.

The Mortgage and Protection Event timings and locations:

3rd November – AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester
4th November – Cranmore Park, Birmingham
10th November – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
11th November – StoneX Stadium, London

Back as a face-to-face event for the first time since 2019 in Covid safe environments, we look forward to providing an opportunity for mortgage and protection advisers with the ambition to grow their business: to build market, product and provider knowledge; to deepen relationships with lenders, insurers, ancillaries and other advisers; to learn how to run a business better, and ultimately to increase both customer satisfaction and their bottom line.

Our programme includes a raft of richly educational sessions from the chairman’s address from Kevin Roberts, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, at all four events about the economic overview – a look at the economy in general and the mortgage and housing markets in particular, with specific regional focus offered by Lee Hopley, director of economic insight and research at UK Finance.

The next session entitled Working together – improving broker/lender relationships and processes to deliver optimum customer outcomes will be led by
Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, followed by a session on the ever-critical topic of remortgaging given the almost £40bn of potential term-ends in January 2022 with a protection angle offered by Andy Walton, protection proposition director at Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Neil Wyatt, sales director at Mortgage Brain, will be leading the next session called Driving efficiencies in a post-pandemic market outlining how using the correct integrated solutions in the right way can save you time and your business money and benefit your clients.

Finally,  on the half-day conferences we offer our lender panel debates featuring Simon Cockerill, head of intermediary sales development at Precise Mortgages & InterBay Commercial, Jonathan Stinton, corporate relationship manager for Coventry for Intermediaries and two more big lenders to be confirmed closer to the time.

For more information or to register, click here.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Mortgage Solutions

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 04, 2021
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 10, 2021
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

With client fairness being prioritised, should lenders still offer brokers and firms exclusive mortgage rates? 

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.