Two week countdown to the 2021 Mortgage and Protection Event

The Mortgage & Protection Event 2021 will be taking place across two weeks in Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton and London during November 2021.

The Mortgage and Protection Event timings and locations:

3rd November – AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

4th November – Cranmore Park, Birmingham

10th November – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

11th November – StoneX Stadium, London

Back as a face-to-face event for the first time since 2019 in Covid safe environments, we look forward to providing an opportunity for mortgage and protection advisers with the ambition to grow their business: to build market, product and provider knowledge; to deepen relationships with lenders, insurers, ancillaries and other advisers; to learn how to run a business better, and ultimately to increase both customer satisfaction and their bottom line.

Our programme includes a raft of richly educational sessions from the chairman’s address from Kevin Roberts, director at Legal & General Mortgage Club, at all four events about the economic overview – a look at the economy in general and the mortgage and housing markets in particular, with specific regional focus offered by Lee Hopley, director of economic insight and research at UK Finance.

The next session entitled Working together – improving broker/lender relationships and processes to deliver optimum customer outcomes will be led by

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord Mortgages, followed by a session on the ever-critical topic of remortgaging given the almost £40bn of potential term-ends in January 2022 with a protection angle offered by Andy Walton, protection proposition director at Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Neil Wyatt, sales director at Mortgage Brain, will be leading the next session called Driving efficiencies in a post-pandemic market outlining how using the correct integrated solutions in the right way can save you time and your business money and benefit your clients.

Finally, on the half-day conferences we offer our lender panel debates featuring Simon Cockerill, head of intermediary sales development at Precise Mortgages & InterBay Commercial, Jonathan Stinton, corporate relationship manager for Coventry for Intermediaries and two more big lenders to be confirmed closer to the time.

For more information or to register, click here.