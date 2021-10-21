Natwest ups green mortgage rates

Natwest has increased the rates on selected green mortgage deals by 0.5 per cent.

The changes apply to a range of two and five-year fixed rates for both purchases and remortgages.

A two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per loan to value (LTV) has increased from 0.92 per cent to 0.97 per cent, whilst its similar product at 75 per cent LTV has gone from 1.02 per cent to 1.07 per cent.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate remortgage at 60 per cent LTV has been upped from 0.87 per cent to 0.97 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV the rate has risen from 1.06 per cent to 1.11 per cent.

For five-year fixed rates, the bank’s purchase product at 60 per cent LTV and 75 per cent LTV have increased by 0.5 per cent to 1.02 per cent and 1.32 per cent respectively.

Both its five-year fixed rate remortgage products at 60 and 70 per cent LTV have also gone up by 0.5 per cent to 1.02 per cent and 1.34 per cent respectively.