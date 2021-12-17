You are here: Home - News -

UK Finance to explore housing and funding options for older borrowers at LLLE

  • 17/12/2021
Callum Bilbe, data and research analyst at UK Finance, will discuss how the property market can serve the housing needs of older people at next year’s Later Life Lending Event (LLLE).

 

The event will take place on 27 January 2022 at the Hilton Bankside Hotel. 

Bilbe will examine data around housing for older people and cover how the needs of older borrowers are evolving as well as the ways developers are addressing this. 

Bilbe’s session will also look at any challenges around expanding the availability of the right kinds of homes and discuss the various funding options. 

This follows data from Canada Life released this year, which found the equity available in homes owned by people aged 55 and over reached a high of £740bn in Q3 as property prices soared. Another study conducted by the lender revealed 15 per cent of older homeowners wanted to use their equity to purchase a new home, indicating a demand for available and suitable properties for such homeowners to move into. 

The event is open to mortgage intermediaries and attendees should be actively delivering mortgage or protection advice.  

Anyone who does not fall under this profession may be able to attend at the discretion of the LLLE organisers. 

For full programme details and to register for the event click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/later-life-lending-event/?llle2022source=pressrelease

