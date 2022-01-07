Family BS slashes owner occupier and buy-to-let rates

Family Building Society has cut select capital repayment, interest-only and buy-to-let products by as much as 0.5 per cent.

Owner occupier capital repayment products at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been reduced by as much as 0.35 per cent and deals at 80 per cent LTV have fallen by up to 0.5 per cent.

This includes the two-year fixed rate at maximum 60 per cent LTV, which has been reduced to 2.44 per cent and its two-year fixed rate with maximum 80 per cent LTV, which has been cut to 2.54 per cent.

The mutual has reduced the rates owner occupier interest-only products, including its retirement interest-only range by up to 0.5 per cent.

Its owner occupier interest-only expat range has been cut by as much as 0.67 per cent.

In its buy-to-let range, Family Building Society has cut UK landlord and expat products by up to 0.45 per cent and 0.65 per cent respectively.

The maximum LTV on its limited company product has also been increased from 65 per cent to 70 per cent.

Keith Barber director of business development at Family BS, said: “These rate reductions offer a significant opportunity for intermediaries looking for attractive solutions for later life borrowers who are often underserved by the mainstream lenders.

“Our revised UK landlord and expat buy-to-let products will equally be welcomed, as will the reductions to our Family Assistance range for those who have family able to help those just starting out on their home owning journey.”