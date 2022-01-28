You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax cuts 10-year fixed rates

by:
  • 28/01/2022
Halifax has reduced the rates on select 10-year fixed rate mortgages.

 

Its 10-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee has fallen from 1.93 per cent to 1.68 per cent, whilst its fee-free version at the same LTV tier has gone from 2.01 per cent to 1.87 per cent.

The lender’s 10-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has decreased from 2.33 per cent to 1.77 per cent.

The fee-free product at the same LTV has been cut from 2.41 per cent to 1.93 per cent.

The minimum loan value for all the products is £25,000 and the maximum loan size is £1m.

The products come with early repayment charges (ERC), starting at six per cent in the fifth year and then reducing by one per cent each year until the end of the term.

Andrew Assam (pictured), mortgages director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “With the prospect of interest rates rising this year, many homebuyers and homeowners are looking for the security of knowing their mortgage payment is not going to increase.

“While others are simply looking for a better mortgage deal than they are currently on. With these new rates, we are able to offer some of the best long-term mortgage deals on the market; giving the peace of mind people seek and a low rate.”

