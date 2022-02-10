You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide raises lending rates

by:
  • 10/02/2022
  • 0
Nationwide raises lending rates
Nationwide Building Society has increased its base mortgage rate (BMR) and its standard mortgage rate (SMR) one week after the Bank of England’s decision to double its base rate from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Several other lenders raised their rates accordingly last week.

Nationwide said its tracker mortgage interest rates would rise from 1 March to reflect the latest change in the BoE base rate. 

However, it said that some tracker mortgages reserved between 1 December 2004 and 16 February 2009 would not be affected because their tracker floor was higher than the base rate.

Borrowers on the SMR will see their rate increase from 3.74 per cent to 3.99 per cent. 

For BMR mortgages reserved through the mutual on or before 29 April 2009, through Derbyshire Building Society on or before 30 May 2009 or through Cheshire Building Society on or before 14 June 2009, the rate will increase from 2.25 per cent to 2.50 per cent.

In January, Nationwide increased its BMR and SMR by 0.15 per cent following an earlier BoE increase from 0.1 per cent to 0.25 per cent.

Last week, some industry figures said that the BoE rate hike would not discourage borrowers, but others cited an already tight consumer economy forecasting a tough year for many.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.