You are here: Home - News -

News

Roland Gardner to retire from Newbury BS

by:
  • 11/02/2022
  • 0
Roland Gardner to retire from Newbury BS
Roland Gardner is to retire from his role as chief executive of Newbury Building Society in March, it has been announced.

 

He will be succeeded by Phillippa Cardno, the mutual’s current operations and sales director.    

Gardner has served as Newbury’s chief executive for 15 years and has worked at the mutual for 35 years in total. 

He began as a manager of the Newbury branch before being promoted to the executive team in 2001, then chief executive in 2006.  

During Gardner’s tenure as chief executive, he has seen the mutual’s assets grow from £564m to £1.4bn and its reserves increase from £29m to £88m over the same period.  

Gardner said Newbury Building Society was an “extremely well-capitalised and growing” mutual and said it was in “great shape for the next generation”.  

He added: “I have had the honour and the pleasure to lead a hard working talented team at the society and I commend all of them for their individual contributions to the society’s overall success, not least the dedication they show to our local communities.”

He continued that there “has been nothing more rewarding” than reading “consistently positive feedback”, showing that the mutual provided a “high quality service whilst helping members improve their lives”.

“ That is the highest reward for what we do,” he said. 

Gardner said: “I have so many happy memories of my time with the society and look forward to seeing it continue to flourish for years to come.”

Peter Brickley, chairman of the mutual, said: “ I thank him on behalf of the board and his executive colleagues for his outstanding contribution in making Newbury Building Society the strong and successful organisation it is today.

“His perspective and foresight have been invaluable as we have led the society through the significant changes in the regulatory landscape, not to mention the challenges of the financial crisis and the pandemic.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.