You are here: Home - News -

News

Beverley BS brings out mortgage offering to cater to contractors

by:
  • 18/02/2022
  • 0
Beverley BS brings out mortgage offering to cater to contractors
Beverley Building Society has entered the contractor mortgage market with an offering catered to people who make up this part of the workforce.

 

The mutual will allow borrowers to choose any product from its existing range up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) depending on circumstances. 

This will be open to NHS and medical professionals with a 12-month track record of earnings in a related field, zero-hours contracted workers in professional occupations with 12 months’ history with no gaps, and non-professionals with a minimum of two years’ track record and no gaps in the last 12 months. 

It will also consider borrowers who are Construction Industry Scheme (CIS) members, agency, nursing bank, fixed, temporary and short-term contracts, IT consultants and self-employed contractors on a case-by-case basis. 

The mutual will underwrite cases manually and will not base decisions on credit scoring. 

Simon Glass (pictured), the mutual’s recently appointed head of new business lending, said: “We intend this to be the first of many further enhancements to our mortgage offering, to meet the evolving needs of our customers. 

“It’s an example of how we’re responding to customer and broker feedback with solutions that serve increasing demand in different segments of the market.” 

He added: “The so-called ‘gig economy’ is a fact of today’s working environment which is clearly here to stay, and we believe we are perfectly placed to help the growing number of people who are either choosing, or forced, to earn a living in this kind of more flexible way. 

“Our ability to take the time to review each case thoroughly, on its merits, and make common sense lending decisions on the back of that, is perfect for these kinds of borrowers who are considered less ‘vanilla’ by bigger lenders which rely on automated, tick box decision-making.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.