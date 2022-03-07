You are here: Home - News -

Bluestone expands Sheffield team with two BDM hires

  • 07/03/2022
Bluestone Mortgages has grown its Sheffield team with the promotion of Nik Sukara and Laurel Johnson to senior business development manager and business development manager (BDM) respectively.

 

The promotions are part of the lender’s strategy to grow sales volumes and better support brokers and end-customers.

Sukara has been with Bluestone Mortgages as a BDM for around a year. He joined the firm from Rightangled, where he was a BDM, and before that worked at Unis as a BDM.

In his role he will develop key account relationships and help develop the Sheffield BDM team.

Johnson previously worked in the broker support team at Bluestone and has over 12 years of telephony sales account management experience. Johnson will manage broker relationships in Scotland and the North East.

Reece Beddall, sales and marketing director at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “These appointments and the expansion of our sales team are testament to our ongoing commitment to better support brokers and their customers achieve their homeownership dreams.

“Over the last year, Nik and Laurel have been crucial to the success and growth of Bluestone. Both bring with them a wealth of experience which will allow us to continue to expand our proposition and provide financial support to a growing number of disenfranchised customers.”

