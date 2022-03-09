You are here: Home - News -

Nationwide raises rates for switchers and additional borrowing

  • 09/03/2022
Nationwide is the latest lender to increase rates on select mortgages.

 

The building society has raised switcher rates on select two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates by as much as 0.25 per cent.

Two-year switcher tracker rates have also increased by between 0.02 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

The lender has upped further advance rates on select two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates by between 0.05 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

And selected two-year tracker rates have increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

Analysis this week found that average two and five-year mortgage rates increased between February and March, as lenders pulled hundreds of deals off the market.

