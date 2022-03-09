Nationwide raises rates for switchers and additional borrowing

Nationwide is the latest lender to increase rates on select mortgages.

The building society has raised switcher rates on select two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates by as much as 0.25 per cent.

Two-year switcher tracker rates have also increased by between 0.02 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

The lender has upped further advance rates on select two, three, five and 10-year fixed rates by between 0.05 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

And selected two-year tracker rates have increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.20 per cent.

Analysis this week found that average two and five-year mortgage rates increased between February and March, as lenders pulled hundreds of deals off the market.