Market Harborough BS cuts fixed rates

Market Harborough Building Society has reduced its fixed rates by up to 0.2%.

Market Harborough’s two- and three-year fixed rates have decreased by 0.2%, while its five-year fixed rates are now 0.15% lower across the specialist lending range, including expat, buy to let (BTL), holiday let and multi-generation.

Residential rates now start from 6.4% variable and 5.45% fixed for three years, up to 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £995 product fee.

The range is tiered based on complexity. The lowest tier includes lending into retirement, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), second homes and simple annexe applications.

Last year, the society made a 24-hour notice pledge on product withdrawals in June and was added to PMS Mortgage Club in August.