News

Market Harborough BS cuts fixed rates

  • 02/04/2024
Market Harborough Building Society has reduced its fixed rates by up to 0.2%.

Market Harborough’s two- and three-year fixed rates have decreased by 0.2%, while its five-year fixed rates are now 0.15% lower across the specialist lending range, including expat, buy to let (BTL), holiday let and multi-generation.

Residential rates now start from 6.4% variable and 5.45% fixed for three years, up to 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £995 product fee.

The range is tiered based on complexity. The lowest tier includes lending into retirement, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), second homes and simple annexe applications.

Last year, the society made a 24-hour notice pledge on product withdrawals in June and was added to PMS Mortgage Club in August.

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

