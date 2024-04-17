MHBS hires Wood as national account manager

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has appointed Stacey-Leigh Wood as its national account manager.

In her role at MHBS, she will focus on “building even stronger relationships with mortgage club and network partners”.

Prior to joining the company, she worked at Vida Homeloans for around three years, most recently as national account manager.

Before that, she worked at Sesame Bankhall Group for around two years as its national new-build and surveying relationship manager.

She was also a business development manager (BDM) at Coventry Building Society for around five years and worked as a senior financial consultant at Aviva for six years.

Christopher Thompson has been promoted to the role of head of sales, in which he will oversee the mutual’s specialist BDMs across the country.

They will both report to Iain Smith, who recently joined the firm as its distribution head.

Iain Kirkpatrick, MHBS’ chief executive, said: “I’d like to welcome Stacey on board as we respond to the growth of the specialist mortgage market and add to our award-winning mortgage team.

“We recognise the important role that network and club brokers play in securing the right mortgage for clients, and that’s why we’re adding dedicated support to maximise those relationships for all involved – another example of us doing the right thing for our brokers.”

Wood added: “I’m delighted to join the successful team at MHBS, which continues to go from strength to strength, to help deliver their ambitious growth plans. I’ll be working collaboratively with distribution partners, sharing our specialist lending solutions with more brokers and making it even easier to do business with us.

“It’s great to be back at a mutual building society with values aligned to my own, putting their customers first and giving back to the community with their unique Thrive agenda.”