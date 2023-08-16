PMS Mortgage Club adds Market Harborough to lender panel

PMS Mortgage Club has brought Market Harborough on to its lender panel, building on its launch with Sesame Bankhall earlier this year.

Directly authorised brokers with PMS will now be able to access the lender’s full range of residential, buy-to-let, bridging, expat, high net worth and holiday let products.

Market Harborough lends £200,000 to £3.5m across England and Wales.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), strategic relationships director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “As an experienced specialist lender, Market Harborough’s customer-focused philosophy mirrors our own commitment to continually meeting our members’ needs and offering an enhanced customer experience.

“Being well placed to help advisers with their complex and unusual cases, this new partnership helps further enhance our market offering and provides customers with a greater choice of products and options to suit their needs.”

Market Harborough’s head of sales, Richard Saunders added: “Building on our recent launch with Sesame, I’m delighted that our specialist lending solutions are now available to PMS members too. I’d like to welcome them on board.

“Our range of mortgages for more complex scenarios are combined with the award-winning service of our mortgage team who are on hand to provide guidance and regular updates for cases.”

He added: “We’re a lender you can trust with our daily credit committee providing speedy and reliable case decisions and we’re proud to provide a minimum 24-hour notice for product withdrawals to help our intermediary partners.”