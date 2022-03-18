You are here: Home - News -

News

Connells marks a ‘fantastic’ 2021 as mortgage division excels

by:
  • 18/03/2022
  • 0
Connells marks a ‘fantastic’ 2021 as mortgage division excels
Connells Group has reported pre-tax profits of £111.3m for 2021, more than double the £51.8m it saw the previous year.

The group put some of this down to the performance of its mortgage services business which recorded a £75m increase in revenue and generated over £35bn in mortgage lending, a 15 per cent rise on 2020.

The figure for mortgage lending combines Connells Group and Countrywide figures for the full year on a like-for-like basis following the takeover of Countrywide by Connells in March 2021.

Following the acquisition the group said its mortgage business underwent the “largest integration project” in the company’s history. This was done to align the estate agency mortgage business models.

Going forward, Connells expects to continue investing in its mortgage division with a focus on adding to its 1,300 strong team of mortgage consultants.

During 2021, Connells Group repaid almost half of the £253m loan used to fund the acquisition and made dividend payments of £60m to its parent company Skipton Building Society.

It also said broker firm Dynamo achieved “excellent results” during the year and strengthened its specialist proposition.

Overall, the group ended the year with a total revenue of £1bn, up from £375m in 2020. Meanwhile its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came to £181.1m, up from £80.5m.

The mortgage and insurance club and network Mortgage Intelligence invested in technology, training and marketing to help members develop their businesses.

In addition, both The New Homes Group and Mortgage Bureau built on their positions in the new-build market including the establishment of its mortgage qualification tool, Stone.

Adrian Scott, Connells Group mortgage services director (pictured), said: “2021 was a fantastic year for us, bringing together Connells Group and Countrywide.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that has gone into aligning two substantial estate agency-based mortgage businesses, as well as supporting our wider distribution businesses as they strengthen their respective positions in their specialist markets.”

He added: “Looking ahead, we see plenty of opportunity for further business growth across our entire distribution. We will continue to invest at scale in our people and technology, to stay ahead of the curve of innovation in the industry and ensure the customer journey is as efficient as possible.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.