Foundation Home Loans brings out expanded solicitor panel for specialist properties

Specialist property cases include houses in multiple occupation (HMO), large HMOs and multi-unit properties and is in response to broker feedback.

The panel will have a wider range of legal firms who have particular expertise in specialist property purchases and remortgages. It will work within the main solicitor panel, which is managed by ULS.

The main solicitor panel firms include BTMK Solicitors, Gorvins Residential, JMW Solicitors, Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, Ramsdens Solicitors, TLT, TWM Solicitors and Wilson McKendrick.

Brokers using the lender’s portal will be able select one of the new solicitors on the specialist panel for HMO or multi-unit decision in principle or full mortgage applications.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation Home Loans, said: “Following feedback from our intermediary partners, we are pleased to announce we have agreed an extended panel of solicitor firms with specific expertise in specialist property purchases and remortgages.

“These types of properties continue to be very popular with landlords and are an important part of our buy-to-let proposition and by offering a wider range of legal firms to our broker partners shows our commitment to supporting this market.”