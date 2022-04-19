You are here: Home - News -

Compulsory in-person legal advice returns for equity release borrowers

by:
  • 19/04/2022
Compulsory in-person legal advice returns for equity release borrowers
The Equity Release Council (ERC) has announced that mandatory face-to-face meetings for legal advice will be reinstated for equity release borrowers following a pause during the pandemic.

All customers taking out an equity release product which meets ERC standards will be required to have at least one in-person meeting with a solicitor from today.

The council temporarily amended its rules in April 2020 to comply with lockdown and social distancing measures.

Any cases already in progress which included a remote meeting for legal advice will need to be completed by 31 July.

The ERC said industry data suggested the majority of cases completed in Q1 this year involved in-person meetings for legal advice.

David Burrowes, chair of the Equity Release Council, said: “The temporary amendment to our requirement for face-to-face legal advice served its purpose well by protecting customers and maintaining their access to vital funds in trying circumstances.

“While restrictions have ebbed and flowed during the pandemic, we are hopeful the worst is now behind us. The time is right to return to the default of in-person legal advice while learning lessons about how technology can best support the overall process and customer experience.”

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

