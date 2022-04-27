Later Life Lending Network secures access to select more2Life and Pure Retirement products

The Later Life Lending Network (LLLN) has become the first network to be granted full access to the more2life Flexi Choice plans, and Pure Retirement's classic plan, for all of its members.

The products had previously only been granted on a firm-by-firm basis. Customers will now be able to access the rates and product features via their local equity release adviser, rather than only being able to get them through larger, more corporate firms.

The products include some of the lowest rates on the market and online features, according to LLLN.

LLLN is the equity release arm of The Right Mortgage Network (TRM). It caters to around 100 later life specialist members.

A spokesperson for LLLN said: “Previously some of our firms did already have access. However the funder, Rothesay, made the decision to make TRM the first and only network with full access due to our growth and experience in the recent years. It enables our advisers to be whole of market to make sure they are offering the very best service.

Victoria Wilson, head of equity release at LLLN, said: “This development comes after extensive work to strengthen and further what we can do for our members. We are really pleased to extend access to these exclusive products to our members, and to be the first and only network to do this – being recognised for the work our specialists do on a firm and network level.

“We cannot wait to continue to pave the way for more exciting projects to continue to support and develop our members and their businesses.”

Gary Little, business development director at more2life, added: “We are delighted to build on our distribution and provide access to The Later Life Lending Network’s specialist members. We are committed to supporting advisers and their customers’ individual circumstances, and this is another step towards achieving this goal. We look forward to working with Victoria and her team.”

Hattie Fancourt, national field sales manager at Pure Retirement, added: “Pure Retirement are happy to offer all equity release qualified members of TRM full access to our classic product range.

“We pride ourselves on an efficient service on all cases with the support of our telephone and field-based business development manager team.”