Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/04/2022

This was followed by the news that Molo Finance had temporarily suspended its buy-to-let products. The lender cited capital market uncertainty and said that it would refund valuations that had been paid.

People moves also piqued readers interest, with former Bank of Ireland head Iain Smith going to State Bank of India and HSBC’s Amanda Fenner taking on the role of head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warns some mortgage payments could jump by £1,000 – reports

Molo Finance temporarily suspends buy-to-let products

Lloyds warns over inflation and braces for loan defaults

Almost half of UK property transactions down valued during pandemic – HBB Solutions

Former BoI intermediary head Iain Smith joins State Bank of India UK – exclusive

Starling Bank raises £130.5m for acquisition war chest with eye on mortgage lenders

Lloyds appoints HSBC’s Amanda Fenner as head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank

Santander lends £9.5bn of gross mortgages in Q1

Homes sell faster than ever as prices hit new high – Rightmove

Growing inheritance tax worries offer brokers opportunity ‒ analysis

Minority borrowers face hurdles when getting a mortgage – analysis

