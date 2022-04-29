Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/04/2022

This was followed by the news that Molo Finance had temporarily suspended its buy-to-let products. The lender cited capital market uncertainty and said that it would refund valuations that had been paid.
People moves also piqued readers interest, with former Bank of Ireland head Iain Smith going to State Bank of India and HSBC’s Amanda Fenner taking on the role of head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak warns some mortgage payments could jump by £1,000 – reports
Molo Finance temporarily suspends buy-to-let products
Lloyds warns over inflation and braces for loan defaults
Almost half of UK property transactions down valued during pandemic – HBB Solutions
Former BoI intermediary head Iain Smith joins State Bank of India UK – exclusive
Starling Bank raises £130.5m for acquisition war chest with eye on mortgage lenders
Lloyds appoints HSBC’s Amanda Fenner as head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank
Santander lends £9.5bn of gross mortgages in Q1
Homes sell faster than ever as prices hit new high – Rightmove
Growing inheritance tax worries offer brokers opportunity ‒ analysis
Minority borrowers face hurdles when getting a mortgage – analysis